Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,970,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,312,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

