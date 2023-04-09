PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $174,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PYPL stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

