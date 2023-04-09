Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Boosted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.



