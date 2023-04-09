Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 205 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

