BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

