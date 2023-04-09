City Holding Co. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 190.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.



