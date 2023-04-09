Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 239 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,668,000 after acquiring an additional 828,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

