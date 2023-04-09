CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

