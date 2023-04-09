CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.