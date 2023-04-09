Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 349 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,151,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $222,243,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,006,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $483.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

