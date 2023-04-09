Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $318.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $356.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

