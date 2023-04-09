Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 39,730 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $58,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

