New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $132.06 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $132,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

