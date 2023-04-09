Ballentine Partners LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $711.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $704.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.82.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

