iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,544 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $157,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

