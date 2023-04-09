Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 231 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

