Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $370.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.07.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $2,153,547 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

