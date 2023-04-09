Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

