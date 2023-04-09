Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,869 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of America worth $269,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.84 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

