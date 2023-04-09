New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of General Electric worth $105,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GE opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

