City Holding Co. Acquires 1,112 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $132.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

