Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

EMR stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.