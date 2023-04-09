New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,057 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,057 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $176,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $106.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.05.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

