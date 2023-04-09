iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Trimmed by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.