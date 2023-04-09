iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

