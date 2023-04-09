Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.52.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

