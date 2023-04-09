Eads & Heald Wealth Management Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ball by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ball Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

NYSE:BALL opened at $52.63 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

