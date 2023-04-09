Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 222 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $224.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

