Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.