Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.2 %

FIS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.