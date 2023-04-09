D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 3,345 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Copart by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 227,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 115,144 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Copart by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

