5,420 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Sysco by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.