Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

