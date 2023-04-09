Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,118 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

