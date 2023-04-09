Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $380.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.