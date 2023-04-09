American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after buying an additional 430,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

