Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after buying an additional 238,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.