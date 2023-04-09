Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $156.25 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

