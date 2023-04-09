L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

