Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $63.09 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $63,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.