Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 340,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $361.47 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

