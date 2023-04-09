Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

