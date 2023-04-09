Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $369.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

