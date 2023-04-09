New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $162,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.46 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

