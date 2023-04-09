New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $112,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.