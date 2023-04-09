Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 8,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.