Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,219 shares of company stock worth $35,766,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,617.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.