Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,617.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.