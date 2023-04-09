Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.