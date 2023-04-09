Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.82 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

