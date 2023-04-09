Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

TSLA stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average is $186.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

