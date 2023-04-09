2,126 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

